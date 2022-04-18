Report: Bayern Munich reaches deal with Thomas Müller for €20 million per season through 2025 (Updated)

Update: 6:55AM EST

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has chimed in on the matter and says that a new deal between Bayern Munich and Thomas Müller is imminent:

Thomas Müller will extend his contract with Bayern. The agreement is imminent, matter of time. #FCBayern



“We are in good talks. Both sides want (a renewal). I think a solution will be found in the end”, Müller told @kessler_philipp. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2022

Per Bild, Bayern Munich and Thomas Müller have agreed on terms for a contract extension that will pay the 32-year-old €20 million per season through 2025:

On April 1, the first round of talks between Müller advisor Ludwig Kögl (56), Bayern boss Oliver Kahn (52) and sports director Hasan Salihamidžić (45) took place on Säbener Straße. It was the start of the first round of negotiations. Only two and a half weeks later you are already on the home straight: Müller will extend in Munich! According to BILD information, Bayern will extend the contract, which expires in 2023, by another two years. With an annual salary of up to 20 million euros, the attacker is currently one of the top earners in the club. Müller (at the club since 2000) is Bayern’s longest-serving player and is now in his 14th year in the Bundesliga — a record. And now there are at least three more years to come.

Bild’s report comes just one day after Tz’s Philipp Kessler received this reply below from Müller after asking the Raumdeuter about how negotiations were going

“We are in good talks. Both sides want it. I think a solution will be found in the end,” Müller said.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer also indicated things were progressing with both Müller and Manuel Neuer on Sunday as well.

“Things are looking very good with Müller and Neuer, talks are advanced and I think we will be able to make an announcement soon. A conversation took place with Lewandowski. As far as I know, a second one is scheduled. The talks will continue,” Hainer said.