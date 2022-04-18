Joshua Kimmich says Bayern Munich is motivated to win Bundesliga title after 3-0 win at Arminia Bielefeld

After Borussia Dortmund had once again put on the pressure with their comprehensive 6-1 win over VfL Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich took care of their own business, beating Arminia Bielefeld 3-0 at the Bielefelder Alm. After an own goal from Bielefeld’s Jacob Laursen in the 10th minute, Bayern carried on with unanswered goals from Serge Gnabry just before the stroke of half time and a Jamal Musiala goal in the 84th minute to seal the three points. Despite Bielefeld posing their fair share of threats, particularly through the counter attack and Patrick Wimmer, Manuel Neuer recorded yet another clean sheet en route to the vital three points for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

The win re-restored Bayern’s nine point lead over Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table and a win in next weekend’s installment of der Klassiker next weekend could see Bayern officially clinch their tenth consecutive Meisterschale. While this season’s expectations have already been underwhelming given the fact that Bayern has already been knocked out of both the DFB-Pokal and Champions League, there’s added onus to clinch the Bundesliga title against their bitter rivals at home.

Joshua Kimmich spoke of the added onus to go on next week and clinch the title next weekend after a solid performance in Bielefeld. He setup Bayern’s first goal, assisted Gnabry for their second, and also setup Musiala’s goal with his lovely, lofted diagonal ball to Robert Lewandowski. “We really want to win the league now. Next week we can secure it against BVB, it’s a special game,” he said after the match (DAZN via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter).

Obviously, this season for Bayern will still be stained by the shock early exit in the DFB-Pokal at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach back in October. Likewise, Bayern were the odds-on favorites to progress past Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-finals, but lost 2-1 on aggregate over two legs. Both of those campaign exits were bitter pills to swallow, but should, by no means, define the effort that was put forth by the team. For Kimmich, he knows that the squad is fully focused on the task at hand next weekend, but admitted there will eventually be some time for reflection on the season as a whole. “Of course, we have to work through the season afterwards. We were eliminated early in the Pokal and Champions League. We were planning for more,” he said.