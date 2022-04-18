Bayern Munich dumped from DFB-Pokal Frauen with 3-1 loss to Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg topped Bayern Munich 3-1 on Sunday to advance to the DFB-Pokal Frauen Final once again. For the Bavarians, it was a bitter pill to swallow as they just couldn’t match Wolfsburg’s second half surge to claim the win.

Prior to the match, Bayern head coach Jens Scheuer tested positive for COVID and couldn’t be on the sidelines for this match. His top assistant, Jérôme Reisacher, took over on the bench for this one.

“Of course it’s difficult for me, the team and everyone involved. It’s bitter that we didn’t reward ourselves for the effort we put in. After the equalizer we were in the push but didn’t score the goal,” Reisacher said. “After a mistake by us, Wolfsburg did well and scored to make it 2-1, so of course it’s difficult.”

Wolfsburg took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to Jill Roord. Just after halftime, the Bavarians battled, earning a penalty that was converted by Jovana Damnjanovic. The Bavarians looked like they were going to take the lead shortly after, but Almuth Schult made a double-save to deny Saki Kumagi. Roord then bagged her second around the hour mark to put Wolfsburg up 2-1.

Bayern kept pushing for the equalizer, but Tabea Waßmuth snagged Wolfsburg’s third to make it 3-1. Linda Dallmann thought she pulled one back for Bayern a little later, but it was ruled offside. Wolfsburg would hold on to advance.

Bayern XI: Leitzig - Glas (69. Gwinn), Wenninger, Kumagai, Viggósdóttir (76. Asseyi) - Magull (76. Simon), Zadrazil, Lohmann (46. Dallmann) - Beerensteyn, Damnjanović (69. Schüller), Bühl

“I’m proud of the team because they gave their all. We can’t be accused of anything fighting. In terms of football, we did quite well at times, but it’s just difficult against Wolfsburg,” captain Lina Magull said after the match. “After the intense weeks, we hoped today that we could play our way out of the low. It’s very bitter right now.”

There are still three matches remaining in the Frauen Bundesliga season, and Bayern trail Wolfsburg by four points. So, there’s still some hope alive, but it’s very minimal with the way Wolfsburg has been playing in 2022. The Bavarians will be on the field against on Friday, April 22 against Carl Zeiss Jena.