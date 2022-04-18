Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Arminia Bielefeld; Erling Haaland to Manchester City looks more likely; Serge Gnabry’s future plans could be clearing up; Harry Kane to stay with Tottenham Hotspur?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich visited Arminia Bielefeld looking to rebound and get three points — and that is exactly what the Rekordmeister did. Using an overwhelming attack, Bayern Munich rarely gave the home side a chance to breath. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

The selection of Marcel Sabitzer over Leroy Sane was interesting. Sane has not been great of late, so why not?

Bayern Munich opened in a back three formation with Dayot Upamecano, Tanguy Nianzou, and Benjamin Pavard operating as center-backs, but it the player pretty much went into full attacking mode. On offense, sometimes it just looked like a 3-7 to be honest.

Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies operated as wing-backs and both were very good in the attack.

Manuel Neuer was not happy with the defense early on. Patrick Wimmer was giving Dayot Upamecano fits. Later, Wimmer frustrated Benjamin Pavard. Of anyone, Josip Stanisic, who came on a substitute for Nianzou, handled Wimmer the best. The defensive corps, however, was solid on the day, despite a few lapses.

How did Robert Lewandowski’s 8th minute header not go in? That was a nice cross from Gnabry. Bayern Munich was the recipient of an own goal just minutes later for a 1-0 lead.

Bayern Munich knew it had an advantage and played like it. They were like sharks with chum in the water. Stefan Ortega was under consistent duress. There was just a consistent see of red jerseys in the penalty area.

Tanguy Nianzou had a bad stretch in the first half. The youngster got a bit lucky that Masaya Okugawa was inches offside as he outworked Nianzou. Moments later, the 19-year-old picked up sloppy and needless yellow card that could have garnered for consideration for a red card given the carelessness of the play. We can keep talking about Nianzou’s immense potential, but he has a serious pattern of irresponsible decisions on the pitch. He needs a larger portfolio of playing time to show whether his propensity for sloppy play is just a phase or if it is just who he is. Are you comfortable with Nianzou figuring that out during key games in Bavaria or does a loan spell sound better? Give me the loan.

Nianzou was replaced by Stanisic after halftime as Nagelsmann needed to teach him a lesson.

Neuer made an absolutely fantastic save in the 6th minute of added time in the first half.

Moments later Kimmich sent a beautiful ball over the top to Gnabry, who scored a magnificent goal.

Man, if Gnabry wanted to be a great wing-back, he really could do it. He was really, really good on the day with creating offense for himself and others. This was one of his best efforts of the season.

I’ve went on record as saying I probably would look to sell Gnabry just given the positional glut and depth on the squad — and no, he wasn’t perfect against Arminia Bielefeld (in a few instances he held the ball too long, dribble into defenders, didn’t pull the trigger quick enough for a shot) — but he was good overall and it was a very positive performance for the Germany international.

Instead of Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala coming on for Thomas Müller and Marcel Sabitzer, I think I’d have rather seen Sabitzer stay on and Kimmich take a seat. Yes, I am back on the “let Kimmich rest” train.

Bayern Munich’s third goal was spurred by another terrific save by Neuer that later led to a great feed from Lewandowski to Musiala, who had a deft, little finish in tight quarters.

It was great to see Gabriel Vidovic make his debut, even if it was for a few minutes.

Overall, Bayern Munich was unrelenting with its attack, but a bit unlucky in the final third. The Bavarians were a threat for the entirety of the game, but just could not pile on as many goals as they would have liked. Regardless, it was a solid showing for Bayern Munich and the squad got the three points it needed.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn sat down with Sport1 for a huge interview and hit on the topic of Serge Gnabry and his negotiations for a new contract.

“We are in exchange. Serge knows what we as a club ask of him, also in terms of performance. He is in a process of reflection. As soon as things become clearer we will announce it,” Kahn remarked.

On the surface, it appears that the ball is in Gnabry’s court as far as how things look moving forward.

Erling Haaland seems to be leaning toward a future playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City:

According to the information of BILD, as translated and relayed by BVB Newsblog, Erling Haaland to Manchester City should ‘go through in a timely manner’ - suggesting that the completion of a deal is now only just a matter of time away. It is further stated that City manager Pep Guardiola has not only ‘given the green light’ to a deal, but also personally wants the signing of Erling Haaland, while the player himself now wants to join the club. However, there is a hold up in any potential deal, and BILD report that this hold up is on the part of the player’s representatives - specifically the commission demands of Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland.

What a week...and not in a good way. Bayern Munich edged FC Augsburg, but subsequently was bounced from the Champions League by Villarreal, saw transfer news break on several key players, and might have thrown its hat back in the ring for a center-back.

The big news, however, was that aforementioned UCL exit, which we will talk about and discuss. Otherwise, here is what we have on tap for this episode:

An in depth look at what Bayern Munich might need to do to be at a level to contend for the Champions League for next season.

A personal heat check on where I am with Julian Nagelsmann.

It’s decision time on a few key veterans. Should they stay or should they go?

The latest news on the contract negotiations/transfer status of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s re-entry into the transfer market for a center-back. Who can they get? Who should they get?

Former Newcastle United striker Malcolm Macdonald implored the Magpies to go after Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski:

If it was up to me I would make an ambitious move for Robert Lewandowski who is ready to sever his ties to Bayern Munich. The prolific Pole has decided that he would like a new challenge after his phenomenal stint in Bavaria and the project at Newcastle could suit him ideally. Yes, he is 33 years of age but as a short term investment Lewandowski could be the perfect stepping stone. I would give him a two-year contract and ask him not only to bring goals to Newcastle but help develop the great young talent which will be coming through at the club. I could see Lewandowski doing a similar sort of job to what Kevin Keegan did as a player at Newcastle all those years ago. Keegan had the background to be United’s Pied Piper. He was skipper of England when he signed, had won the European Cup with Liverpool, and European Player of the Year at Hamburg. He was a superstar who spent two years at SJP and set up the whole club.

It seems like Harry Kane is set on re-signing with Tottenham Hotspur:

Harry Kane’s future has been confirmed, according to a report from England. As the Mirror reports, it is now clear that the English international wants to remain loyal to Tottenham Hotspur. This is therefore linked to the fact that Erik ten Hag is said to be the new coach at Manchester United. Had the Dutchman joined Spurs, Kane might have followed Mauricio Pochettino to the Red Devils, who are tasked with vying for the goalscorer. But Manchester City will probably make a new attempt to sign the captain in the summer - depending on whether they get Erling Haaland or not.

According to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, Newcastle United might not have bid on Benfica’s Darwin Nunez just yet, but the club looks like it will be in the mix for him: