Serge Gnabry celebrates Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry was one of the team’s top performers during his squad’s 3-0 victory over Arminia Bielefeld.

Gnabry contributed a goal and was a menace offensively as Bayern Munich’s attack was nothing short of relentless. Gnabry said the win only lessened the disappointment from losing against Villarreal earlier in the week.

“Today’s game reduced the frustration a bit, because we really wanted to go through in the Champions League,” said Gnabry (as captured by @iMiaSanMia)

As for his goal Gnabry credited the terrific pass from Joshua Kimmich.

“A big credit goes to Joshua, we’ve known each other for a long time. I know what to do when Jo dribbles inside towards their backline,” Gnabry said.

Of course, the topic of Gnabry’s current contract negotiations came up, but the goal scorer was reluctant to dive into that subject.

“There’s nothing new yet — we’ll leave it at that,” Gnabry said.