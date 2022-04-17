Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann teaches Tanguy Nianzou lesson for reckless, careless play

Off the field, mostly everyone around Bayern Munich raves about the enormous potential of 19-year-old Tanguy Nianzou.

On the field, however, the youngster appears to have a substantial learning curve. Positioning has been an issue at times for the defender, but his propensity for sloppy and dangerous challenges has emerged as a pattern in his game.

In Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory over Arminia Bielefeld, Nianzou picked up his fifth yellow card in just 20 appearances this season, following a 2020/21 campaign where he had one yellow card and one red card in just six appearances.

After Nianzou’s irresponsible challenge on Fabian Kunze knocked Kunze from the game, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann had seen enough and bench the youngster after halftime.

Nianzou’s challenge easily could have been a red card.

“That was a lesson for him, because going for the opponent’s head like that is dangerous. He has to learn that at this age,” Nagelsmann told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “For me that was a red card!”

Nianzou, who has recently received several votes of confidence from his coach and the Bayern Munich brass over the past few weeks, could be grinding away at the patience of his superiors.

Per some reports, Nianzou was genuinely concerned for Kunze’s well-being after the foul occurred, but it was too little, too late by that point.