Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Arminia Bielefeld 0-3 Bayern Munich (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich played its first game since being eliminated from the Champions League by Villarreal and the Bavarians swarmed an overmatched Arminia Bielefeld side by using a relentless and overwhelming offensive attack to capture a 3-0 victory.

Using a back three, Julian Nagelsmann’s side went all-out on offense and just kept constant pressure on Arminia Bielefeld. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A recap of the match.

A look at the starting lineup and how it functioned during a pretty dominant that only lack more goals.

Serge Gnabry’s excellent showing.

Why Tanguy Nianzou needs to away on a loan.

The topic of tactics and why it is understandable that some players have been irritated with how things have played out offensively.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.