Report: Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski among players unhappy with Julian Nagelsmann’s tactics, training methods

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is one of the veteran players, who is unhappy with Julian Nagelsmann’s tactics and training style.

Earlier this week we had seen the news detailing two “leading players” being unhappy about those two topics and now Hau says Lewandowski is one of them (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

It would have always been easy to guess that Lewandowski might not exactly be thrilled with Nagelsmann’s formation or tactics. Over the course of this season, there were numerous instances where Bayern Munich’s attacking final third looked choppy, sloppy, and congested.

While Lewandowski has had another good season statistically (47 goals, 4 assists in 41 games across all competitions prior to the Arminia Bielefeld match), the Poland international was visibly frustrated on the pitch at times and appeared to struggle more to get involved offensively than in years past.

The issue with training methods is particularly interesting. While match tactics are a common topic for players to gripe about, games are only once or twice per week. With training, an unappealing environment can be more grinding because of the sheer volume at which teams practice.

Lewandowski, of course, has been embroiled in transfer rumors. FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been most closely tied to the Poland international, but Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid have also been linked to Lewandowski at different points this season as well.

As for who the other unhappy “leading player” is, that word has not yet leaked. Certainly, many fans probably have guesses.

For those of you who suffered through the “2018 Lewy Saga”...welcome to “days of future past.”