Effenberg: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller should retire from national teams now

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg has a column that he regularly writes for t-online throughout the season, and this week’s edition sees Effenberg discussing various things across the sport, including the futures of Bayern stalwarts Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller.

Getting directly to the point: Effenberg thinks that Lewandowski and Müller need to retire from their respective national teams now and focus solely on Bayern. Now, there’s really no reason to even have this discussion, because there’s zero chance that it’s going to happen for multiple reasons.

Lewandowski and Poland qualified for this fall’s World Cup for only the fifth time since 1986. They missed 2010 and 2014, and who knows what will happen to the national team when Lewandowski eventually does decide to retire. He’s not hanging them up.

Müller is looking to avenge Germany’s and his own poor performances at Euro 2020(1) and World Cup 2018. He’s not walking away now.

Plus, Euro 2024 is in Germany and only two years away. You think both players aren’t going to want to push for that tournament as well at this point? Come on, Stefan.