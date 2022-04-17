Bayern Munich II lose Lukas Schneller and Hyunju Lee following surgeries

As they face the run in for the end of the Regionalliga season, Bayern Munich II will be without goalkeeper Lukas Schneller and midfielder Hyunju Lee for the foreseeable future. Both players underwent surgeries this week for injuries, and it’s not yet known if they will be back for any games for the rest of the season.

It’s a brutal surgery for Schneller, who has only been able to play in four matches for Bayern II this season due to a foot injury at the beginning of the campaign and a thigh injury that’s sidelined him since October. Now, he’s suffered a setback in his rehab to that thigh which required a surgery this week.

Schneller is one of six goalkeepers that Martin Demichelis has had to use this season due to various injuries and senior team call-ups (due to injuries in the senior team). Two of them, Manuel Kainz (knee) and Jakob Mayer, are already done for the season after injuries.

As for Lee, the South Korean injured his hand in Bayern II’s match against Aschaffenburg and had to have surgery. It’s not yet known how long this will sideline him, but there is a possibility that he will be back by the end of the campaign.