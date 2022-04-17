Daily Schmankerl: Reason to doubt Bayern Munich’s alleged asking price for Robert Lewandowski; Erik ten Hag to boot Cristiano Ronaldo?; PSG eyeing Bayern star to replace Kylian Mbappe if he leaves; Chelsea urged to pursue Lewy; and MORE!

The feeling here is that this report from Marca (as captured by Barca Universal) is nonsense, but if you believe it (shame on you!), Bayern Munich is asking for €60 million in exchange for Robert Lewandowski:

A recent report from MARCA has dropped an update on Barcelona’s pursuit of a new forward. The Catalans are desperate to shore up their options in the goalscoring department, with Robert Lewandowski among the players topping Xavi’s wishlist. Despite Lewandowski only having a little more than a year left in his contract, the Bavarians are holding out for a fee of €60 million. It is quite a fortune for a player who is set to turn 34 later this summer. In fact, meeting such demands could see the former Borussia Dortmund superstar become the most expensive player in his age group. Bayern argue it is a reasonable fee for the frontman, who has broken all kinds of records in the recent past and scored 73 Bundesliga goals in the last 58 matches.

I won’t go full Wrath of (Oliver) Kahn, but if — a big if — Bayern Munich does change its mind and decide to sell, I think it will ask for more than €60 million even if that seems unreasonable for a player who will turn 34-years-old in August.

One report states that Bayern Munich is ready to pay out €80 million for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez:

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to pay €80m for Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Darwin Nunez. Nunez has been linked with a host of clubs due to impressive performances for Benfica, and 90min list Manchester United and Arsenal as clubs interested in securing his signature. Now, Sport1 (via Fichajes) are reporting that Bayern Munich will enter the race for Nunez, and are willing to pay around €80m for the 22-year-old. Gerard Romero has claimed Barcelona are willing to buy Robert Lewandowski for €25m (via Barca Universal), so they could be eyeing up Nunez as a potential replacement.

As much as many players, coaches, and fans might not be ready for it, Bayern Munich has to get back to work.

After a thoroughly disappointing elimination from the Champions League, Julian Nagelsmann is going to have to rally his troops to snap out of their funk and work on capturing another Bundesliga crown.

Fatigued, weary, and probably a little banged up, Bayern Munich will face Arminia Bielefeld in a match that the Bavarians need to have in order to keep their stranglehold on the table’s top position.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A quick chat on the after-effects of the Villarreal loss.

A look at where each team is in the table and each squad’s recent form.

A guess on how Nagelsmann is going to align his boys against Arminia Bielefeld.

A prediction on the match.

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly go hard after Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski — if Kylian Mbappe jumps to Real Madrid:

Real’s priority this summer is to sign Mbappe as a free agent when his Paris Saint-Germain contract runs out. PSG are willing to do whatever it takes to convince the France international to sign a new contract but he still has his heart set on moving to Madrid, even though some people close to him have advised him to stay in Paris. If Mbappe does leave it will make it even more likely that PSG will try to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea FC has been prodded to go after Robert Lewandowski by Shaun Wright-Phillips:

Shaun Wright-Phillips has told his former club Chelsea to sign Robert Lewandowski if Romelu Lukaku leaves Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window. Lukaku only returned to the Blues last summer, but it hasn’t been an ideal first season back in England. The 28-year-old striker completed a £97.5million switch to Chelsea in August 2021 after a superb season for Inter Milan, helping the Italians secure the Serie A title. However, since returning to the Blues, Lukaku has been strongly criticised for his performances. Wright-Phillips thinks the Bayern Munich star would be the ideal replacement for Lukaku should he call time on his second spell with the Blues. “[If Lukaku leaves Chelsea this summer], I’d love to see Robert Lewandowski playing in the Premier League. He’s a phenomenal striker,” Wright-Phillips said to Lord Ping. “No matter what the score is, his name always seems to be on the scoresheet.”

If Ajax boss Erik ten Hag does, indeed, take the reins at Manchester United, one of his first actions would be to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, who has finally started to slow down:

According to the English media, it is certain that Erik ten Hag will be the new coach of Manchester United. According to this, the Dutchman is said to have already verbally promised the Red Devils. The Ajax Amsterdam coach agreed to the framework conditions for a contract in Manchester on Tuesday morning, the Daily Mail reported, among other things . The deal is said to run for three years, with an option for a fourth. According to the report, the 52-year-old is in favor of selling the Portuguese superstar as it doesn’t fit his playing style.

What a week...and not in a good way. Bayern Munich edged FC Augsburg, but subsequently was bounced from the Champions League by Villarreal, saw transfer news break on several key players, and might have thrown its hat back in the ring for a center-back.

The big news, however, was that aforementioned UCL exit, which we will talk about and discuss. Otherwise, here is what we have on tap for this episode:

An in depth look at what Bayern Munich might need to do to be at a level to contend for the Champions League for next season.

A personal heat check on where I am with Julian Nagelsmann.

It’s decision time on a few key veterans. Should they stay or should they go?

The latest news on the contract negotiations/transfer status of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s re-entry into the transfer market for a center-back. Who can they get? Who should they get?

Newcastle United might be toying with the idea of bringing in Christian Eriksen: