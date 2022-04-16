Bayern Munich’s Omar Richards content with back-up role, hasn’t won over Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich left-back Omar Richards has not gotten playing time since transferring from Reading FC and there might be a reason aside of the club having both Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez.

It seems that Richards has not won over Julian Nagelsmann and could be available for a sale or loan this summer per Sport1:

The 24-year-old, who only joined the Bavarians from the second English league last summer, still finds it difficult to get used to the level in Munich. Nagelsmann is not completely satisfied with him. A change of left-back is therefore not completely ruled out. What speaks against it: Richards feels comfortable in Munich, is well received in the team - and has no problem with the role of the backup of Alphonso Davies.

There were stories earlier in the season that Richards’ quality and performance in training left a lot to be desired. After all most a full season, it appears that might not have changed.