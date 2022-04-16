 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marc Roca could be set to leave Bayern Munich this summer

After two seasons with little playing time, it seems like it is time for Marc Roca to move on.

Bayern München Travel To Villarreal For The UEFA Champions League Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca has spent two consecutive seasons, under two different coaches without getting any type of consistent playing time.

At this point, it seems like the club is finally ready to let the Spaniard go to a club where he can get game time per Sport1:

Coach Julian Nagelsmann plans without the 25-year-old Spaniard, who is currently only used when no other player is available.

In the meantime, there had been speculation about a loan, according to Spanish media reports, Betis Sevilla recently showed interest.

According to SPORT1 information, however, Bavaria prefers to sell the midfielder in the summer in order to generate a transfer.

Roca still has a contract in Munich until 2025.

While he is said to like liking life in Bavaria and playing for the club, it seems like a move would be best for all parties.

With Sevilla and Real Betis both interested, Roca could earn himself a return home for the 2022/23 season.

