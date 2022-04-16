Bayern Munich willing to sell Marcel Sabitzer for €15 million

According to a report from Sport1, Bayern Munich could be willing to part ways with midfielder Marcel Sabitzer after only one season in Bavaria:

Sabitzer’s performance in the recent Bundesliga match against Augsburg (1:0) was a ray of hope, Nagelsmann then praised him in the highest tones. According to SPORT1 information, the Bayern bosses would still check at least one transfer if an offer in the €15 million range would arrive on Säbener Straße. Sabitzer’s situation has been puzzling to observe in Bayern Munich. Talented, in the prime of his career, and seemingly primed to be a contributor for a good team, Sabitzer inexplicably never got on track at Bayern Munich or under his former boss at RB Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann.

There could be many reasons why Sabitzer has struggled, but having to adjust to being a back-up after years of being a star player with Die Roten Bullen seems to have taken a toll on the 28-year-old.