Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga: Lineups, team news, injuries; and MORE!

For Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, the big question entering this weekend’s Bundesliga match against Arminia Bielefeld is exactly who he should rest — if anyone.

The Bavarians are coming off of a shocking elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Villarreal and will be looking to get back on the winning track.

What we know — as of now — is that both Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman did not train with the team today and will not travel to the away match. In addition, Niklas Süle and Corentin Tolisso are out and Bouna Sarr will return!

(Hold your applause)

Based on all of that, this is how we think Nagelsmann will set up his boys. We are predicting a veteran-heavy, back four-based formation for Bayern Munich against Arminia Bielefeld:

Other options could be:

Jamal Musiala for Leon Goretzka

Musiala for Thomas Müller

Josip Stanisic for Benjamin Pavard

It would be fantastic to see game time for Paul Wanner or some other youngsters, but how the game plays out will likely determine if that happens.

Want to get ready for the match with our Preview Podcast? Here you go!

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayern Munich

As much as many players, coaches, and fans might not be ready for it, Bayern Munich has to get back to work.

After a thoroughly disappointing elimination from the Champions League, Julian Nagelsmann is going to have to rally his troops to snap out of their funk and work on capturing another Bundesliga crown.

Fatigued, weary, and probably a little banged up, Bayern Munich will face Arminia Bielefeld in a match that the Bavarians need to have in order to keep their stranglehold on the table’s top position.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode: