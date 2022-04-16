Bayern Munich Alumni: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge unsure if Bayern Munich players are comfortable in a back three just yet

One of the raging debates among Bayern Munich fans since the start of the season has been Julian Nagelsmann’s use of a back three versus the club’s traditional 4-2-3-1.

Even club legend and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is uncertain if the squad is comfortable running the system.

“Until Christmas, the team played in an extremely stable manner. In the second half of the season, we lost a little bit of that stability — you can see that in the goals we conceded. They were more (goals allowed) than in the past,” Rummenigge told kicker in a recent interview. “It also has to do with the fact that a different tactic is preferred in some cases. Since Louis van Gaal, the team has played in a 4-2-3-1, but today we often see the defensive three-man backfield. Whether the team feels comfortable with this is something I can’t really say from a distance.”

The subject will, of course, be something that the players, fans, media, coaches, and front office personnel will all be paying close attention to over the next few weeks and into next season.