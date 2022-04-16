Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool, Real Madrid to rival Bayern Munich for Benjamin Sesko?; Liverpool to battle with Borussia Dortmund on Karim Adeyemi?; FC Barcelona to make a play for Borna Sosa?; and MORE!

If Bayern Munich really wants to make a run at Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, the Bavarians might have to outbid Real Madrid and Liverpool:

Bayern Munich will reportedly provide stiff competition to Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko in the summer. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Benjamin Sesko is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich over a possible move in the summer transfer window. The Red Bull Salzburg forward is also a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool. Benjamin Sesko has made significant progress since joining Red Bull Salzburg from NK Domzale in July 2019. The Slovenian prodigy initially went out on loan to sister club FC Liefering before returning to the Red Bull Arena last summer. And while he has not established himself as the first-choice striker for the Austrian giants, the player has still been impressive with his performances. The 18-year-old has a solid tally of nine goals and seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, directly contributing to a striker every 81 minutes. Sesko’s progress has not gone unnoticed, with some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, setting their sights on him.

Sesko is just one of a handful of potential contingency plans for Bayern Munich should Robert Lewandowski leave the club. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland (we know...it’s very unlikely), Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick have also been mentioned.

Liverpool might be getting worried about its own pursuit of Red Bull Salzburg star Karim Adeyemi. Not only is Borussia Dortmund considered the frontrunner, but RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich could still be in the mix:

Liverpool have been hit by the news Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign strike ace Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg. Adeyemi is in hot demand ahead of the summer transfer window. Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have been battling it out for his signature and it has just got more complicated. Bayern have joined the race and could be favourites to get a deal done. The Bavarians dropped a clanger when allowing Adeyemi to slip through their fingers early in his career. He was once in the Bayern academy but then joined SpVgg Unterhaching where he continued his development. A move to Salzburg followed and the striker has gone on to flourish. So much so Bayern are now willing to pay big money to get him back. Reports in Forbes claim that Bayern will meet the asking price and trump Liverpool and Dortmund. Salzburg want £38m and Dortmund have been trying to negotiate that figure down. Liverpool are also said to be in talks with a view to getting him to Anfield. It was suggested they could take advantage of Dortmund’s reluctance to meet the asking price.

As much as many players, coaches, and fans might not be ready for it, Bayern Munich has to get back to work.

After a thoroughly disappointing elimination from the Champions League, Julian Nagelsmann is going to have to rally his troops to snap out of their funk and work on capturing another Bundesliga crown.

Fatigued, weary, and probably a little banged up, Bayern Munich will face Arminia Bielefeld in a match that the Bavarians need to have in order to keep their stranglehold on the table’s top position.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A quick chat on the after-effects of the Villarreal loss.

A look at where each team is in the table and each squad’s recent form.

A guess on how Nagelsmann is going to align his boys against Arminia Bielefeld.

A prediction on the match.

After taking a beating from both Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich this season, maybe FC Barcelona is ready to raid the Bundesliga for some talent. Here is a little more information on Barca’s rumored interest in VfB Stuttgart star Borna Sosa:

True✅ @FCBarcelona wants Borna Sosa of @VfB. @BVB is also interested. But Talks between Barca and Sosa-Management are already hot. Stuttgart would sell the left-back for a transfer fee of 25 Mio Euros pic.twitter.com/PxmKj92kiX — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 14, 2022

What a week...and not in a good way. Bayern Munich edged FC Augsburg, but subsequently was bounced from the Champions League by Villarreal, saw transfer news break on several key players, and might have thrown its hat back in the ring for a center-back.

The big news, however, was that aforementioned UCL exit, which we will talk about and discuss. Otherwise, here is what we have on tap for this episode:

An in depth look at what Bayern Munich might need to do to be at a level to contend for the Champions League for next season.

A personal heat check on where I am with Julian Nagelsmann.

It’s decision time on a few key veterans. Should they stay or should they go?

The latest news on the contract negotiations/transfer status of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s re-entry into the transfer market for a center-back. Who can they get? Who should they get?

RB Leipzig wants to extend the contract of defender Marcel Halstenberg:

RB Leipzig apparently wants to extend his full-back Marcel Halstenberg. As the picture writes, the runner-up decided to keep the 30-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer, to himself. Halstenberg recently returned after a long injury break. His coach Domenico Tedesco is considered a fan: “If I remember RB’s top-top-top games in the past, Marcel was always on the pitch. He has often proved that he has a lot of quality. From my point of view, there is absolutely nothing to be said against extending the contract.” Halstenberg himself, who has played nine games for the German national team so far, has indicated several times that he could imagine staying at RB. He has been playing for the club since 2015.

