More idiots: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann receives death threats after loss to Villarreal

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has received several death threats on social media.

The 34-year-old Bavarian native claimed that he was on the receiving end of around 450 death threats on Instagram following his team’s ignominious exit in the Champions League quarterfinals.

“I know I will always get criticism from all sides, that’s normal and I can deal with it,” said Nagelsmann. “But with 450 death threats on Instagram, it’s not so easy.”

The ugliness doesn’t stop there, though; apparently Nagelsmann is no stranger to such threats. In fact, he seems to get them after every game, win, lose, or draw. Even his mother was subject to online bullying, something that is just despicable.

“I don’t understand it. As soon as they turn off the TV, people forget all decency. And they think they are the ones in the right, that’s the crazy thing,” Nagelsmann added.

The Bayern coach was visibly distraught the morning after the defeat, and such threats will do no good to him or the team with five more games remaining in the season. Hopefully the coach doesn’t let some idiots on the internet get to him as he chases down the one remaining title of the season - the Bundesliga.