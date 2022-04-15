Report: Fenerbahce has made contact with Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso

According to a report from Turkish media outlet Takvim (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Fenerbahce has reached out to the representatives of Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso about a potential move to the Turkish Süper Lig.

Tolisso, who has a ton of potential, but has battled injuries consistently throughout his tenure at Bayern Munich. There have been rumors that Tolisso wants a salary as high as €12 million per season, which would likely price him out of the running for a club like Fenerbahce.

Tolisso has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal FC, Manchester United, and Olympique Lyon among other clubs, but if his asking price for a salary is true, the hard-luck Frenchman might trouble agreeing to terms with any of his suitors.

It is unclear if Tolisso will be able to play again this season, but the feeling is that he might have already laced up his boots as a Bayern Munich player for the final already unless his latest recovery speeds up.