Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona hoping for a miracle on Erling Haaland as Manchester City, Real Madrid lead the race

Could Bayern Munich still be in the transfer to hunt for Erling Haaland?

VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Helge Prang/GES-Sportfoto/Getty Images

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are holding out hope that things settle to a point with Borussia Dortmund phenom Erling Haaland that each club can get back into the transfer discussions.

Right now, Real Madrid and Manchester City have emerged as the frontrunners for Haaland, but Romano says that the Bavarians and Catalans would both love the opportunity to bring in the game-changing Norwegian:

Manchester City has pushed its way to the front of the line on Haaland because of its incredibly deep pockets, but Real Madrid is also still in the race. Per Romano, Manchester City wants to get this deal closed and move on so it can add another midfielder. The hang-up, however, is on Haaland’s end:

With the constant links between Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich in undoubtedly keeping one eye on Haaland, even if his expected overall cost (transfer fee, salary, bonuses, agent fee, miscellaneous fees) is expected to go north of €300 million.

Why has Haaland been reluctant to make a decision? We should find out soon enough, but the longer he waits, the more confident clubs like Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona can become on at least entering the discussion.

