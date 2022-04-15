Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona hoping for a miracle on Erling Haaland as Manchester City, Real Madrid lead the race

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are holding out hope that things settle to a point with Borussia Dortmund phenom Erling Haaland that each club can get back into the transfer discussions.

Right now, Real Madrid and Manchester City have emerged as the frontrunners for Haaland, but Romano says that the Bavarians and Catalans would both love the opportunity to bring in the game-changing Norwegian:

Bayern have been exploring the situation of Erling Haaland for weeks. Both Bayern and Barcelona are 'hoping for a miracle' because they're not frontrunners for the Norwegian. Real Madrid and Manchester City are ahead in the race [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/7LXPVfK2W6 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 14, 2022

Manchester City has pushed its way to the front of the line on Haaland because of its incredibly deep pockets, but Real Madrid is also still in the race. Per Romano, Manchester City wants to get this deal closed and move on so it can add another midfielder. The hang-up, however, is on Haaland’s end:

Manchester City are doing their best to sign Erling Haaland and want to insist in the coming days - while they know the race is still open, Real included too #MCFC



Haaland has not decided yet. It’s only up to him.



Once Haaland saga is over, City will focus on new midfielder. pic.twitter.com/ai2JJSB4Dc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2022

With the constant links between Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich in undoubtedly keeping one eye on Haaland, even if his expected overall cost (transfer fee, salary, bonuses, agent fee, miscellaneous fees) is expected to go north of €300 million.

Why has Haaland been reluctant to make a decision? We should find out soon enough, but the longer he waits, the more confident clubs like Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona can become on at least entering the discussion.