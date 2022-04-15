Bayern Munich II beat Pipinsried 5-1 led by a Lucas Copado brace

Bayern Munich II used a big 5-1 victory over FC Pipinsried to keep their promotion dreams alive. Lucas Copado led the way with a goal-in-each-half brace. He was aided in the big win by Christopher Scott, Gabriel Vidovic, and David Herold.

The match saw the return to the starting lineup of Eyüp Aydin after he came back from his long injury absence at the weekend. Aydin was so good in the first half of the season, and it’s great that he’s returned for the big stretch run at the end of the campaign.

“We did our job before the important game against Bayreuth. We didn’t start well today, but the team showed a good reaction,” head coach Martin Demichelis said. “Then in the second half we showed a different attitude and showed more passion.”

See full highlights here.

Bayern XI: Schenk - Marušić (64. Janitzek) , Lawrence, Feldhahn - Aydin (64. Kern) , Tillman, Scott, Vidović - Kabadayi, Sieb (74. Ranos), Copado (84. Metu)

Bayern II were able to cut SpVgg Bayreuth’s lead at the top of the table to only 7 points. On Friday, Bayreuth was trailing Sandro Wagner’s SpVgg Unterhaching 0-2 but managed to score twice in stoppage time to steal a point. Bayern II now trail by 8 points with a game in hand.

What’s the next match? Oh, it’s Monday, and it’s Bayern II against Bayreuth. It’s going to be a spicy one.