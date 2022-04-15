Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 45 — Assessing Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit and what might need to change; The latest transfer news on Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski; and MORE!

What a week...and not in a good way. Bayern Munich edged FC Augsburg, but subsequently was bounced from the Champions League by Villarreal, saw transfer news break on several key players, and might have thrown its hat back in the ring for a center-back.

The big news, however, was that aforementioned UCL exit, which we will talk about and discuss. Otherwise, here is what we have on tap for this episode:

An in depth look at what Bayern Munich might need to do to be at a level to contend for the Champions League for next season.

A personal heat check on where I am with Julian Nagelsmann.

It’s decision time on a few key veterans. Should they stay or should they go?

The latest news on the contract negotiations/transfer status of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s re-entry into the transfer market for a center-back. Who can they get? Who should they get?

