Gleison Bremer is still on Bayern Munich’s radar, but Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and others are in the mix

With the new reports released over the past few days, it appears that Bayern Munich is going to change its course and spend money on a center-back this summer.

We have seen the Bavarians linked to SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck once again and now it appears that Torino’s Gleison Bremer could still be in play for Bayern Munich. Joining the Rekordmeister in pursuit of Bremer is Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Atletico Madrid:

The approaching summer transfer window will reportedly witness a frenzied competition for Torino defender Gleison Bremer. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, and Atletico Madrid are interested in striking a deal for Bremer next summer, with Torino hoping to amass a transfer fee of over €50million from the potential sale of the centre-back. Bremer has been in phenomenal form in the 2021/22 season. His physicality and defensive attributes have caught the eyes of multiple suitors from across the continent. It is believed that the list of his potential admirers includes both Milan clubs, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Bremer’s cost was originally thought to be an impediment for Bayern Munich, but if the Bavarians are going to spend, he could be an option. Initial report listed the asking price on Bremer to be in the neighborhood of €30 million.

Inter Milan is considered to be the frontrunner for Bremer at this stage.