Report: Aston Villa eyeing rumored Bayern Munich target Matthias Ginter

Matthias Ginter is leaving Borussia Mönchengladbach at the end of this season and the Germany international has been heavily linked to Bayern Munich for months now.

Ginter, though, is said to not exactly have the full backing of everyone at Säbener Straße, which has left his future up in the air.

Now, Aston Villa is said to have its eye on the 28-year-old defender per Sky (as captured by Sport1):

Where is Matthias Ginter moving to? The German national player has not yet answered this question himself. But, according to a report from Sky, Aston Villa are said to be interested in signing the Borussia Mönchengladbach player. Accordingly, there are said to have already been talks between Ginter’s management and coach Steven Gerrard’s club. The 28-year-old’s contract expires at Gladbach in the summer and he announced last winter that he would like to leave the club. Due to the expiring contract, the foals will not receive a transfer fee.

Recent rumors indicate that Bayern Munich could actually be back in the market for a center-back after temporarily bowing out of the fray. Could the Bavarians be looking at Ginter? If so, there will likely be competition from Aston Villa.