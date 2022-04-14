Karl-Heinz Rummenigge unhappy seeing so much contract talk at pivotal point in the season with Bayern Munich

As Bayern Munich was seeking to nail down advancing in the Champions League and staying ahead of the pack for the Bundesliga crown, the prevalent talk around the team was with contracts.

Several key players recently inked new deals and even more are currently still in discussions. For club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, all of that talk creates nothing but a distraction, one he thinks could have played a role in the Bavarians being bounced from the UCL.

“What is striking, of course, is that there are constant discussions about contracts in the media,” Rummenigge said in an extensive interview with kicker. “First Joshua Kimmich, then Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman and now Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry. We’re now in the last quarter of the season, so that’s not good, it causes unrest in the club. And you can feel it.”

Rummenigge indicated that there just has to be a better way of getting things done behind the scenes.

“It’s not easy, but you have to find a procedure to make the subject more relaxed. You have to be able to work in peace again at some point. That applies to soccer in general, and of course to FC Bayern as Germany’s most prominent club,” Rummenigge said.

The former CEO even pointed to what is happening at Borussia Dortmund and how that situation has affected the players and the club.

“Take another example: the whole fuss surrounding Erling Haaland This has taken on proportions that are counterproductive for football as a whole and that don’t help the boy either,” said Rummenigge. “The fans can no longer understand the sums anyway. We had Corona with all the financial damage, but the demands of the agents and players keep increasing. There is no more rationality in business. On the contrary, it is becoming increasingly irrational.”