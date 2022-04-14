Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard offer thoughts on Champions League exit

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saw Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze bearing down on him late in Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Villarreal and knew it was a make or break moment for the season.

Even when Chukwueze’s shot hit the back of the bet, the feeling from Neuer was that the game’s biggest moment was not ultimately where Bayern Munich lost the tie. A lackluster first leg and a series of missed opportunities in leg two were ultimately the deciding factors.

“On the whole, we didn’t lose the tie (on Tuesday). We had four good opportunities. Unfortunately, we didn’t score the second goal, that’s all we lacked. We gave away a chance in the late stage. Essentially we had a very dominant performance,” Neuer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Everyone on the pitch gave everything for us to get through, including the fans in the stadium. That’s why it’s all the more tough to take.”

Benjamin Pavard echoed the team captain’s sentiments.

“I think compared to the first leg, we played really well. We didn’t concede too many opportunities. They did have some opportunities and they got their goal so congratulations to them. As for us, we lacked success and we didn’t score the goals we needed,” Pavard said (as captured by Get French Football News). “It really pisses us off to be eliminated because, like I said, compared to the first leg, I think we played really well. But that’s football, you have to move on to other things. Right now, we have a championship to win.”

