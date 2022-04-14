Report: Bayern Munich not out of the running for Karim Adeyemi just yet

It has been months since Bayern Munich was linked to Red Bull Salzburg star and Germany international Karim Adeyemi, but things could be changing.

According to kicker, the Bavarians could be launching a late offensive to get involved with Adeyemi once again if the club cannot work out a deal with star forward Serge Gnabry:

If Serge Gnabry does not extend his contract with FC Bayern, which runs until 2023, Karim Adeyemi could increasingly come into focus. However, BVB has long been in talks with the striker from RB Salzburg. The name of the 20-year-old was also discussed internally at FCB.

As noted by kicker, Bayern Munich’s interest in Adeyemi is contingent on what happens with Gnabry. For his part, Gnabry is “reluctant” to sign a new deal with the club because Bayern Munich is unwilling (at this point) to pay him what he wants.

Borussia Dortmund is likely still the frontrunner to land Adeyemi, but things could get interesting if Bayern Munich and Gnabry ultimately decide to part ways.

Adeyemi was also linked closely to RB Leipzig, FC Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain at various points over the last four months.