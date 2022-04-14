Report: Serge Gnabry feeling “reluctant” toward a new deal with Bayern Munich

The long, drawn out negotiations between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry might not be ending any time soon — and the reluctance to get a deal could be coming from both sides.

Bayern Munich is hesitant to pay Gnabry the €15 million (or more) that he desires, while Gnabry is allegedly getting tired of waiting for the Bavarians to sort things out. Per kicker, Gnabry is set on his financial demands, which could be a huge roadblock moving forward:

Serge Gnabry (26) is reluctant to sign the new contract with FC Bayern, which extends beyond 2023. He has an offer, but the versatile attacker’s financial ideas are not compatible with the offer. Gnabry is discussed at Real Madrid.

For Gnabry, the money is clearly an issue given the salaries of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman. Moreover, the 26-year-old realizes that Julian Nagelsmann might not use a formation that features wingers going forward. The Germany international has already indicated that if Bayern Munich does use a back three, he would prefer a role centrally rather being a wing-back.

The competition for those central attacking roles (two attacking midfielders and a striker) next season would figure to be Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Sane, Coman, Musiala, Paul Wanner, and Gabriel Vidovic at this point.