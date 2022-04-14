Report: Bayern Munich could be back in the running for SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck

According to a report from kicker, Bayern Munich’s rumored exit from the center-back market was very premature. In fact, kicker says that the Bavarians are once again considering making a run at SC Freiburg center-back and Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck:

Nico Schlotterbeck has played into the focus of FC Bayern and would be a candidate who could replace Niklas Süle (to Borussia Dortmund). The left-footed player still has a contract with SC Freiburg until 2023, with a transfer fee of 25 million euros. Dortmund is also trying hard to get this defender.

Schlotterbeck has been very closely linked to Borussia Dortmund of late. If the 22-year-old does end up moving to BVB, he will form a very strong duo with Niklas Süle, who is joining Borussia Dortmund this summer.

A real conspiracy theorist would also say that this renewed interest in Schlotterbeck (a left-footer as noted above) could be the result of the club realizing it might have trouble retaining resident left-footed, center-back Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez, whose contract ends in 2024, has been non-committal about his future. Given how reactive Bayern Munich’s squad planning has been over the past three-to-four years, it would not be shocking to see the club start to get out in front of potential exits for key players rather than wait until after a decision has been made by the player.