Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG could all be battling for star striker

Earlier in the week we saw word leak that Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe were compiling a list of potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski.

The names listed were Red Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko, VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic, and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick. According to Sport1, it appears that we can add one more person to that list: Benfica’s Darwin Nunez:

FCB has another alternative in mind with Darwin Nunez (Benfica Lisbon) abroad. During their visit to Amsterdam in March, Salihamidzic & Co. were able to see the 22-year-old up close.

However, the Uruguayan - like Leverkusen’s Schick - would become more expensive than striker of the Kalajdzic category.

We have seen Bayern Munich linked to Nunez before, but with the uncertainty building around the status of Lewandowski — and the realization that the club cannot afford Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, there could be more in depth looks given to the list of contingency options.

Chelsea FC, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in Nunez.