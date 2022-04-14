Feeling of disappointment after Villarreal loss, too familiar for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller was stunned at his squad’s elimination from the Champions League against Villarreal.

“It is very difficult to accept the defeat today. I do not know exactly what to say,” Thomas Müller told Amazon Prime (as captured by Abendzeitung). “If we just take the game, we clearly deserve to move on, but that the game here ended 1-1. Now we are just standing here.”

For Müller, the feeling was eerily reminiscent of Germany’s run at the European Championships last summer.

“I’ve never been so speechless. After our elimination at the EURO, it was similar in the minutes afterwards. I think it’s not just me, but the whole club,” said Müller.

The hardest aspect to take in for Müller was how the squad lost the match, so late in the game, after a thoroughly dominant effort.

“It’s extremely bitter that we conceded a goal despite this performance. We pressed, pressed, pressed. There was no way a goal against us was in the air,” Müller said. “Maybe we can blame ourselves for having to make one more in front of goal.”

