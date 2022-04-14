Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to leave for free in 2023?; Bayern scoping Turkish talent; FC Barcelona wants VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa; RB Leipzig tracking Real Madrid youngster; Antony to Juventus?; and MORE!

The state of contract negotiations between Bayern Munich and star striker Robert Lewandowski is in flux.

FC Barcelona has been lurking around Lewandowski and is probably in communication with Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi. Rather than a move this summer, however, pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft says that Lewandowski could fulfill his contract and then leave on a free transfer in 2023:

Re: Lewandowski



We have been told there are 2 alternatives



1.He extends his contract



if not



2.He will be sold this summer



and now ladies a gentleman a third alternative



3.He can stay and go for free 2023



So much going on behind the scenes now.



To be continued…. — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ️‍ (@JanAageFjortoft) April 13, 2022

Also, Barca Universal captured a report from Sport stating that Pini Zahavi’s fractured relationship with Bayern Munich is causing the agent to push Lewandowski toward a move away from Bavaria:

However, according to a new report from SPORT, Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is pushing for the centre-forward to join Barcelona in the summer. It is claimed that Zahavi does not have the best of relations with Bayern Munich. Things have soured between the two parties since the negotiations over a new contract for David Alaba fell through in 2020. Back then, former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness had called the super-agent a ‘greedy piranha’, a remark that did not go down too well with Zahavi. David Alaba ended up signing for Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer and now Zahavi wants to take Lewandowski away from the Allianz Stadium as well and is pushing for a summer switch to Barcelona.

As we saw in our post yesterday, however, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is adamant that the club will not sell Lewandowski.

In addition, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg says that Lewandowski is very unhappy at the status of, well, all of this.

“You could see last night he wasn’t at 100 percent and he’s unsatisfied right now - on and off the pitch. It’s a very difficult situation. Yes, there are talks with him and they have asked him about his future but there’s nothing concrete. There has been no straight offer to extend until 2024/25 but on the other hand there has been no sign of commitment from the player. It is really possible that he leaves the club this summer or as a free agent in 2023 — the worst case scenario for the club. The poker game between Robert Lewandowski and Bayern is a really big problem right now,” said Plettenberg.

Bayern Munich is reportedly interested in Fenerbache attacking midfielder Arda Güler:

Bayern are among clubs keeping tabs on Fenerbahçe's attacking midfielder Arda Güler (17). At the moment, Dortmund are the most serious suitor for Güler & are in contact with Fenerbahçe. The club is not planning to sell, but the 17-yo has a €30m release clause [@cnnturk] pic.twitter.com/KCqf0L2oUI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 13, 2022

Bayern Munich unthinkably played to a 1-1 draw with Villarreal, which put the Spanish club through to the Champions League semifinals and sent the Bavarians packing from European play for the season.

There is a lot to unload from this match, so let’s get right to it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

The starting XI featuring a back-three was probably the best call for Julian Nagelsmann to get things started — it worked in terms of putting Villarreal on its heels and applying massive amounts of pressure.

Despite all that, Bayern Munich came away emptyhanded in the first half. There was plenty of urgency, but no end product.

The elation of Robert Lewandowski’s second half goal and why it seemed like Bayern Munich was going to pull through.

The big decision: Nagelsmann pulled Lucas Hernandez in favor of Alphonso Davies in a move that could define the young manager’s first season in Munich.

The aftermath and why this season is a failure that was set up by the events of last season.

RB Leipzig is reportedly interested in Real Madrid center-back Rafa Martin:

Rafa Marín will be there when Real Madrid meet Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night. However, the 19-year-old central defender will hardly get beyond his place on the bench in the white star ensemble. That’s why the Spaniard is thinking about a change. As SPORT1 found out, RB Leipzig, among others, shows interest in the talented right foot. There have already been loose discussions between the player side and the RB managers. Rafa Marín mostly plays for Real Madrid’s second team. Marín currently plays mainly in Real’s second team Castilla in the third division (24 appearances, one goal). His contract with the Royals runs until 2023. The 1.91 meter giant is considered a robust and strong defender with good positional play.

FC Barcelona certainly has been watching a lot of the Bundesliga lately. The Catalans are reportedly interested in VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa:

Barcelona are interested in signing Stuttgart full-back Borna Sosa, according to Sky Germany. The defender has a €25m release clause, and was watched by Barcelona during Stuttgart's game with Borussia Dortmund. #VfB #Barça — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) April 12, 2022

As much as many players, coaches, and fans might not be ready for it, Bayern Munich has to get back to work.

After a thoroughly disappointing elimination from the Champions League, Julian Nagelsmann is going to have to rally his troops to snap out of their funk and work on capturing another Bundesliga crown.

Fatigued, weary, and probably a little banged up, Bayern Munich will face Arminia Bielefeld in a match that the Bavarians need to have in order to keep their stranglehold on the table’s top position.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A quick chat on the after-effects of the Villarreal loss.

A look at where each team is in the table and each squad’s recent form.

A guess on how Nagelsmann is going to align his boys against Arminia Bielefeld.

A prediction on the match.

Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Antony could move from Ajax to Juventus:

Potential new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to miss out on top target Antony, according to a report in The Sun. United’s appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager is all but done with only a signing of the contract and straightforward agreement with Ajax remaining to complete the process. The deal is expected to be on an initial three-year basis, with the club having the option to enforce an additional 12 months. And the Dutchman was hoping to bring Ajax starace Antony with him to the Premier League. However, the report suggests Ten Hag could miss out on the 22-year-old to Juventus.

BFW’s own Jack Laushway took to his You Tube channel to breakdown Bayern Munich’s shocking quarterfinals loss on aggregate to Villarreal: