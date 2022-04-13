Bayern Munich fans harass and threaten Hassan Salihamidzic's family on social media, again

For the second time in less than a year, a certain segment of Bayern Munich fans have taken it upon themselves to voice their frustration with the club's on-the-field performance by (checks notes) harassing and threatening the family of Bayern sporting director Hasan "Brazzo" Salihamidzic.

Brazzo's son Nick, who plays with Bayern II and the U-19s, took to his personal Instagram account today to show, once again, the vile messages being directed at him and his family including this gem

"Fuck you and your stupid brainless father fuck your sisters too, especially & disrespectfully"

Nick then addressed those messages in the following story.

"crazy how fast you "fans" switch up, crazy how every time things go good its never my father but every time something goes bad you guys start blaming everything on him and terrorize or family with comments and messages. Good job everyone stand by your club through "bad times" for once, unbelievable."

And, before anyone starts with "Well, those aren't real fans!" talk, please don't. They are real, living, breathing Bayern fans. It's our responsibility to stamp that behavior completely out of the club.

There is no game important enough to harass and threaten someone over. We are begging you to stop immediately.