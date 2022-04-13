Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Arminia Bielefeld vs. Bayern Munich (Rückrunde)

As much as many players, coaches, and fans might not be ready for it, Bayern Munich has to get back to work.

After a thoroughly disappointing elimination from the Champions League, Julian Nagelsmann is going to have to rally his troops to snap out of their funk and work on capturing another Bundesliga crown.

Fatigued, weary, and probably a little banged up, Bayern Munich will face Arminia Bielefeld in a match that the Bavarians need to have in order to keep their stranglehold on the table’s top position.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A quick chat on the after-effects of the Villarreal loss.

A look at where each team is in the table and each squad’s recent form.

A guess on how Nagelsmann is going to align his boys against Arminia Bielefeld.

A prediction on the match.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

