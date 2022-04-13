Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski will not be sold to Barcelona this summer

With rumors swirling this week that Robert Lewandowski wanted to trade his Bayern Munich shirt in for a Barcelona shirt, that was bound to come up when Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn spoke to Amazon Prime (per SportBild) prior to his club’s UEFA Champions League game against Villarreal on Tuesday.

And, boy, Der Titan was ready for it.

“It’s good that you’re addressing him. Apparently there’s a competition out there: who will come up with the bigger nonsense story about Robert Lewandowski?”

Kahn continued: “First of all, it is very important that we have a contract with Robert Lewandowski that lasts another season. We have always said that we will start the talks and we started them a long time ago. As soon as there is something to report, then we will do it too.”

The Amazon Prime hosts, including former Bayern forward Mario Gomez (hit that button!) and former Bayern sporting director Matthias Sammer, asked Kahn about the recent reports from Poland saying that Lewandowski’s team had promised a summer transfer to Barcelona.

“I just said that we definitely have another season for Robert Lewandowski. Robert knows what he has in us. And we know what we have in him. Now let’s wait and see, relaxed.”

Kahn, who spent a lot of his post-playing career doing on the other side of these exchanges with ZDF, was enjoying the back-and-forth and put it in the plainest terms that he could: “We’re not crazy and we’re not discussing a change from a player who scores 30 to 40 goals with us every season. I don’t think that can be.”

There you have it, folks. Straight from the boss’s mouth.