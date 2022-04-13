Bayern Munich brass workshopping list of potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski

With the reports circulating that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski wants a contract extension through the 2024/25 season — and €30 million per season — the club’s brass is hard at work putting together a contingency plan.

No, kidnapping Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is not at the top of the list. In fact, per Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Lewandowski thinks there is a direct correlation between the delay in his contract negotiations starting and the club’s alleged interest in the Norwegian sensation. Some are even speculating that there could have been some mention of Haaland’s name in the meeting last week between Bayern Munich and Mino Raiola, the agent for Haaland and — alleged — future Bavarians Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch.

Behind the scenes, though, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe have reportedly compiled a shortlist of strikers, who they would pursue if Lewandowski moves on.

Haaland’s rumored total package — over €355 million when adding his salary, bonuses, agent fees, and his father’s sperm donor fee (okay not really a sperm donor fee, but he wants to get paid for being Erling’s dad) — was too expensive for Bayern Munich.

So...who does that leave? Check out the list from Sport Bild with the expected prices for each player and tell us who you would want in the comments:

Red Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko — €16 million to €40 million*

VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic — €20 million

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick — €75 million

*Sesko’s rumored price was €40 million last fall when Real Madrid lodged an inquiry to Red Bull Salzburg. Football Transfers says Sesko’s value is more like €16-€26 million.