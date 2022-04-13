 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No hometown discount: Robert Lewandowski looking for €30 million per season from Bayern Munich

The star striker wants to get PAID.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Bayern München v Villarreal CF Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski is not opposed to signing a contract extension with the club.

On the contrary, the Polish Hitman would like to work out a new deal — he just wants €30 million per season to make it happen.

What could prove to be more difficult than the finances, however, is that Lewandowski and his agent, Pini Zahavi, want a deal that runs though the 2024/25 season. Bayern Munich is more inclined to offer Lewandowski one less year than he desires, though.

Should the two sides not agree on the contract length, the salary number likely will not matter.

Lewandowski has been linked to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain at various points in the last three months.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...