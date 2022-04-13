Oliver Kahn not going to shed tears over Bayern Munich’s Champions League loss to Villarreal

After Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Villarreal (a 2-1 loss on aggregate) that eliminated the Bavarians from the Champions League was over, it was probably tough to find anyone in red who was happy with the result.

CEO Oliver Kahn, however, was not going to throw a fit over the result. The legendary goalkeeper simply wants to focus on the positives and move forward.

Of course it’s always disappointing when you concede a goal just before the end. We could have done made it 2-0 before. You can’t really blame the team, they tried everything. There aren’t many more uncomfortable teams to play against than Villarreal,” Kahn said (as captured by Tz). “You can hardly show more will than what the team showed today. We were eliminated in the quarterfinals, but we won’t burst into tears now. We have another opportunity next year and will try to use it. We will now focus on the league and throw everything into it.”

Upward and onward as they say.

