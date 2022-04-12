Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1-1 Villarreal; Bayern loses on aggregate (Champions League)

Bayern Munich unthinkably played to a 1-1 draw with Villarreal, which put the Spanish club through to the Champions League semifinals and sent the Bavarians packing from European play for the season.

There is a lot to unload from this match, so let’s get right to it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

The starting XI featuring a back-three was probably the best call for Julian Nagelsmann to get things started — it worked in terms of putting Villarreal on its heels and applying massive amounts of pressure.

Despite all that, Bayern Munich came away emptyhanded in the first half. There was plenty of urgency, but no end product.

The elation of Robert Lewandowski’s second half goal and why it seemed like Bayern Munich was going to pull through.

The big decision: Nagelsmann pulled Lucas Hernandez in favor of Alphonso Davies in a move that could define the young manager’s first season in Munich.

The aftermath and why this season is a failure that was set up by the events of last season.

