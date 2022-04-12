Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw (1-2 aggregate defeat) vs Villarreal

Jersey swap: Samu Chukweze

I literally could have given it to anyone; Villarreal were so solid all throughout but I will give it to the goal scorer because it was a well taken strike.

Der Kaiser: Lucas Hernandez

I thought the backline was decent throughout until the 88th minute. Hernandez snuffed out everything that came his way and reminded us all why he is so highly rated as a defender. Hernandez’s substitution might have inadvertently ended the tie as well but that is debatable.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

His passes were incisive when the wingers’ passes weren’t. His corners need plenty of work. I thought he floated some wonderful balls into the box and had Leroy Sané been on form, would have made more of those.

Der Bomber: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski’s goal was magical. It was only something he could do in this team. It was him who gave us hope. And it was his absence that ended last season’s tie against PSG. He didn’t have two great games but he scored the goal which meant the most to Bayern in this tie.

Meister of the Match: Dayot Upamecano

It wasn’t a great game from anyone. Upamecano though did really well at the back and managed to snuff out everything. He played decent passes into the box as well; the only blot on his copybook was the chance he missed but then again, when Thomas Müller misses sitters, there is very little left to say.

This one will take a little time to settle in but as always, thank you for reading.