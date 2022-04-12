What’s wrong with Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane? Will he start against Villarreal?

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has been spectacular for most of the season, but things have unraveled a bit lately for the Germany international.

A dip in form has coincided with being admonished by manager Julian Nagelsmann during a training session last month (probably an issue) and a somehow public late night at a wine bar (probably not an issue).

Most recently, Sane hit Nagelsmann with a “dead fish” handshake after being subbed out early against FC Augsburg. The manager commented on it to Abendzeitung.

“I noticed that his handshake was different before (Sane was subbed out) — less frustrated,” said Nagelsmann, who said he was not mad at Sane and did not think the episode was worthy of a headline. “(Sane) is an ambitious person, very self-critical, and everyone deals with frustration situations a little differently.”

After the reluctant handshake with Nagelsmann, Sane opted to go back to the locker room immediately rather than sit with his teammates — a move that raised some eyebrows. Again, Nagelsmann dismissed any deep meaning behind Sane’s decision.

“Some can immediately sit on the bench and cheer for the boys. Of course, that’s always the best case. But there are also characters who aren’t so good at it. That’s okay, too. Leroy got pissed off at himself and didn’t want anyone see or be seen more,” Nagelsmann remarked.

More important than any of that, however, is that Sane just has not looked like himself on the pitch — but that could be about to change. The German forward could be looking for a “slump buster” today against Villarreal in an effort to get his season back on track.

But will Sane get that opportunity?

The latest reports indicate that Sane has possibly edged out Serge Gnabry for a spot in today’s starting XI. If so, that could be enough of a boost to help the talented forward to get back on track.

It would not shock many Bayern Munich fans if Sane out his name on the scoresheet later today to officially break out of his funk.