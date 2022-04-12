Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recalls history, calls for more urgent attacking ahead of Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal

Former Bayern Munich CEO and all-around club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has no hesitation when being asked who he thinks will prevail in today’s match between the Bavarians and Villarreal.

“I think Bayern will go through because they are the better team and because they have another home game in front of 70,000 spectators. I’ve witnessed a similar situation before. In 2015, with coach Pep Guardiola, we lost 3-1 at FC Porto in the first leg of the quarter-finals. It was also quite a circus afterwards. We then won the second leg in the Allianz Arena 6-1. Pressure is sometimes quite good, although of course you want to avoid it,” Rummenigge told Tz’s Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler. “I watched Villarreal’s round of 16 second leg in Turin, they can take away the fun from the game. Bayern has to play full attack from the start. The good thing is that the away goal rule no longer applies. You can sometimes concede a goal if you score a few goals. Bayern will advance to the semifinals.”

One thing is certain, Bayern Munich will have to be much better against Villarreal than it was in the first leg. The squad should have 70,000+ reasons to be a bit more motivated and energetic this time around, though.