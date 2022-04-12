Uli Hoeneß is expecting Bayern Munich to pull through against Villarreal

Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß is eager for the Champions League match against Villarreal to start.

While Hoeneß thinks Bayern Munich should be playing much better than it has of late, the 70-year-old still has confidence that the Rekordmeister will get the job done in against the Spanish club.

“I’m convinced that we’ll do it. We haven’t played as well as we all wished we would. Julian now has the squad largely complete. We have a sold out Allianz Arena again against Villarreal,” Hoeneß told told Tz’s Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler. “It will be very important to win the duels and not to stand too far away from the opponent. In my opinion that was the problem — not just the defense, which unfortunately is always wrongly criticized. This applies to all players. They have to go into duels, take on them and win them if possible. If we do that, I am convinced that we’ll do it.”