Bayern Munich vs Villarreal: 2022 Champions League quarter final second leg full coverage

Bayern Munich is up against it in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie against Villarreal after a rather hapless showing in the first leg. Arnaut Danjuma’s goal has set up a do-or-die clash for the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena.

Julian Nagelsmann has been here before. he took Leipzig to the semifinals in the 2019-2020 season only to lose haplessly to PSG. He has also been here before in terms of struggles. Bayern was lucky to not lose in the away leg against RB Salzburg in the previous round, thanks to a late goal from Kingsley Coman. A few Salzburg errors coupled with a commanding performance in the second leg helped Bayern win that tie on aggregate, 8-2.

Now, with plenty to ponder (Nagelsmann has various players available and plenty of options), he must find a way to turn around a rather unpleasant first leg defeat. Will he and Bayern be able to pull it off against a determined Villarreal side?