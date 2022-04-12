 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Germany to visit Dubai for mini-training camp before Qatar World Cup

Die Mannschaft will also play a friendly match before the World Cup.

By Raumdeuter#25
National team - Training Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Per a report from Sport Bild, Germany will travel to Dubai for a short training camp before the commencement of Qatar World Cup. With the final Bundesliga match day of the calendar year officially scheduled for November 13th, Bundestrainer and former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wanted to organize a pre-tournament training camp for his players, before departing for Qatar on or after 18th November.

Flick’s team will stay at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai from 14th to 17th November and train at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. The luxurious training center offers two FIFA-standard football pitches, health club and spa, an indoor stadium and a performance center, among other facilities for visiting teams.

AFC Bournemouth Warm Weather Training Session Photo by AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Moreover, DFB is also working towards arranging a friendly match for captain Manuel Neuer and company. As revealed by Flick after the group stage draw, Germany were in talks with Japan over a friendly game. However, now that both teams have been placed in the same World Cup group, director Oliver Bierhoff and Flick will have to search for a new opponent. The match will reportedly take place on the 16th of November.

