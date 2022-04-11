Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Villareal (Champions League)

It’s time for some action!

Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal is upon us and the Bavarians need to pull out a victory here to move on. What we learned from the first leg of this tie, however, is that Villarreal will not go down easy and that it has the potential to make like hell for Bayern Munich.

Can Julian Nagelsmann adapt with his tactics? Can the players on the pitch find a different way to attack that is more creative and precise than the previous effort? Will Unai Emery devise another game plan capable of frustrating the Bavarians into another loss?

These are all questions that we touched on, but here is what we have fully on tap for the episode:

A quick look the battle of the brains between Emery and Nagelsmann and why this might be a pivotal moment in Nagelsmann’s career.

Some thoughts on what frustrated Bayern Munich last time around, what could create danger for the Bavarians in this match, and why Villarreal needs to be taken seriously.

A guess at how Nagelsmann will send out his starting XI. The big questions revolved around Jamal Musiala vs. Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane vs. Serge Gnabry.

A prediction on the match.

