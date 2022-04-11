Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann looking for less talk, more action against Villarreal

Bayern Munich Julian Nagelsmann has spent hours and hours planning for — and thinking about — his squad’s Champions League match-up with Villarreal.

Now, the time has come for the teams to meet and Nagelsmann has an idea of what needs to happen for his club to be successful.

“We must not give Villarreal time to show their quality on the pitch. We need to commit tactical fouls and play ‘dirty’ football when needed. We have to punish them for not converting their chances in the first leg. But we shouldn’t talk too much, we have to do it,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Everyone needs to talk less and take responsibility. We had a bad game at Villarreal and they played their best game. There is a lot at stake tomorrow, so we have to invest a lot. Not all of us are at our peak right now, but that’s normal over the course of a season.”

Nagelsmann is expecting his Spanish foe to build off of what was so successful in the first leg.

“In La Liga, Villarreal defend higher than they do in the Champions League. They were aggressive and had good physical condition. They were too robust for a Spanish team. Tomorrow, we have to throw more into the balance and counter their physicality,” said Nagelsmann. “We have to up our intensity. Villarreal were able to play their way out of pressure in the first game. Applying pressure to gain possession of the ball more quickly will be important. We have to increase that tomorrow.”

As for the lineup, Nagelsmann has already made up his mind and it will not include Marcel Sabitzer, who turned in a terrific effort on Saturday against FC Augsburg.

“The lineup has been decided. I was happy for Sabi that he played so well against Augsburg. But tomorrow I’m going for players who are already familiar with such situations and who know this club well,” said Nagelsmann. “Sabi played against Augsburg the way I got to know him - with hunger and aggressiveness. I hope he keeps it up. Tomorrow, however, other players who have more Bayern identity will start because they have been here for longer.”

In the end, Nagelsmann expects his boys to perform.

“We’ve always delivered when it mattered this season. We want to deliver tomorrow. It’s human to feel pressure. Diamonds are formed under pressure. Hopefully, we will show a brilliant performance tomorrow,” Nagelsmann said.