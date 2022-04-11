Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer confident ahead of Villarreal clash

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has played in his fair share of big matches and Tuesday’s Champions League tilt will be yet another high intensity showdown for the captain.

“I’m excited for tomorrow. Of course I’m looking forward to games like this because they are highlights. This is the Champions League, it’s always a special competition for us. We have a lot of experienced players who have been performing here for years now. We don’t have a lack of leadership, that’s not up for debate. We talk a lot and want to constantly improve. The communication is there,” Neuer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Villarreal are a team that can counter very well. We want to show our best face tomorrow and we have the fans behind us. We’ve often had knockout games in the CL where we went in with a not-so-good result in the first leg. We’re not afraid.”

Neuer thinks manager Julian Nagelsmann will have the squad raring to go.

“The coach is fully focused on the game. He’s trying to prepare us as best as possible, especially when it comes to tactics. We could see that in the final practice match today. He lives football and is very focused,” Neuer remarked.

Finally, Neuer was asked about the state of Leroy Sane, who has suffered a dip in form of late.

“He’s often shown that he’s got an international class. There are always ups and downs for a player and tomorrow is a chance for all of us to prove ourselves. We’re looking forward to the game,” Neuer said.