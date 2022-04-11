Bayern Munich heat check — How are you feeling ahead of the Champions League match against Villarreal?

Bayern Munich and Villarreal will hook up for the second leg of their Champions League tie on Tuesday and fans are all over the board in terms of how they feel.

Still a favorite, Bayern Munich is going to have to find away to shake off a 1-0 defeat to Villarreal last week and regroup to achieve a different result this time around.

In the previous match, Bayern Munich had a very difficult time in finding a way to break through the Villarreal defense, while also experiencing a few scary defensive lapses of its own. The Bavarians came away allowing only one goal, though, and set themselves up nicely to be able to advance — if they can perform up to their normal standard.

That, for many fans, is the big question.

So, let’s see where you are at. Tell us how you feel heading into the match in the poll below and drop us a comment explaining why you feel that way (if you can).