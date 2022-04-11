 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Training Update: Who’s in and who’s out for Bayern Munich against Villarreal

Bayern Munich is not going into the Villarreal match at 100%.

By CSmith1919
Villarreal CF v Bayern München Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich will square off against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday and will be missing a few players. Here is the latest information on where some Bavarians stand ahead of the UCL clash:

  • Lucas Hernandez: The defender missed Saturday’s match against FC Augsburg with a bruised thigh, but will be ready to go against Villarreal.
  • Niklas Süle: The Germany international has the flu and is likely going to miss the contest. Hernandez is expected to start next to Dayot Upamecano at center-back, where Süle’s presence will be missed.
  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: The back-up striker has kicked COVID-19, but is battling a knee injury.
  • Bouna Sarr: The defender is suffering from patella issue and will miss the match.
  • Corentin Tolisso: With a four-week estimate on his recovery time from his latest injury (hamstring), Tolisso may have already suited up for the final time in Munich.

Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr did not train with the team today. There could be further updates after Julian Nagelsmann’s press conference later today.

